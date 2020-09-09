Jean Ann Stafford died Friday, August 28, 2020 at home. She had spent 7 months trying to recover from a serious fall suffered while crossing Freeport Boulevard near City College during an encounter with a distracted driver. She was 93 years old. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ervin L. Stafford, son David Stafford, and daughter Diane Redman, and their spouses Lori and Scott all living in the Sacramento area. She was born just outside of Lansing Michigan to Carl and Fran Griswold in 1927, and still has lots of family in that area. She moved to Southern California in the early 1950's where she met her husband. Her children were born in South America while Erv was working in Bogotá. The family moved back to the L.A. area in 1963 and in 1972 the family moved to Willows Ca where she worked in mental health as an office manager. She was very active in the Methodist church. She retired in 1995, bought a motorhome and began a 20-year journey that took her and Ervin across the US and Canada several times including a visit to the Arctic circle and the vast majority of the national parks in both nations. She made friends everywhere she went and never passed up a chance to dance or play cards. Jean was living at the Eskaton Monroe Manor Lodge on Freeport Blvd. for the past 5 years. She was a social butterfly who loved to travel, dance, attend the theater, and play competitive games. She was a regular on Mondays at the Hart Senior center playing duplicate bridge where she and her partner Jim Malcom were often found at or near the top of standings. She was also an avid reader as well as willing to try new activities so longs as they included her friends. She loved talking on the phone with friends and family scattered all over the country. In honor of Jeans memory, we ask that you please drive carefully always, especially in our residential areas, pay close attention to cross walks and other areas where pedestrians are active.



