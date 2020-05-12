Jean B. Poteat passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, with her daughter Shannon by her side. Jean was born in Texas in 1945... or 1944 if you ask her. Why she'd want to be one year older puzzled all of us. She grew up with very humble beginnings as one of seven children in a home with dirt floors. Jean spent most of her childhood picking peaches and sharing chores. In 1961, at the age of 16 she married William "Bill" Lewis Poteat an Air Force plane mechanic. Two years later Jean and Bill moved to England where Bill was being stationed. While living in London they welcomed their first child, Russ. Two years later, back in the states, they welcomed their second child, Lorri. When Bill left for the Vietnam War, Jean found the courage to raise their two children by herself. Upon Bill's retirement from the Air Force, Jean joined the workforce as a civil servant at the Sacramento Army Depot. Shortly thereafter their third child Shannon was born. When the Army Depot closed, Jean transferred to the Navy's Port Hueneme. With Bill's encouragement and her strong work ethic, Jean obtained her college degree and moved through the ranks eventually retiring as a Naval Logistics Deputy Director. Jean's accomplishments are too many to name from her outstanding service to this country, to her loving nature for her children and grandchildren, to the unconditional friendships she had formed throughout her life. Not to mention a Brownie/Cub Scout leader, teaching assistant, softball coach and proud member of the Cougars, the bowling team she joined at the prime age of 70. Jean never suffered from a lack of energy or optimism. Jean loved time spent with her family, visiting the cabins in Lake Tahoe, and her daily dog walks with her friend. Jean is survived by her children, Russ, Lorri and Shannon; brothers Ray and Kenny; grandchildren Travis, Keith, Lacey, Chase and Charlotte; and great grandchildren, Jack, Nora, and Luke. Although Jean will be deeply missed by her family, friends and church, she will be reunited with her husband Bill. A celebration of life will be announced by a notice of death at a later time. In lieu of flowers you may send a donation to Jean's church, Shepherd of the Sierra Presbyterian Church, 5400 Barton Road, Loomis, CA.



