Born to Olive & Clyde Morrison in Yakima, WA. Passed away in Sacramento, CA from complications with diabetes. A resident of Sacramento for 54 years. Jean will be remembered as a caring woman who loved the Lord & exuded her faith through her beautiful voice in song & prayer. She cherished all of her relationships with family, friends & animals, giving all she could to make them feel special & loved. Jean's kind heart & joyful nature were ever present, & she was always there with unconditional love, an out-reaching hand, an open door & a smile for anyone who needed her. She pursued all kinds of activities & interests, & partook in multiple organizations & causes while constantly evolving & enjoyed a full life. Even as she met unfavorable circumstances at times, Jean tried to overcome adversity with courage & perseverance. She was an extremely hard worker & retired from the DMV after 26 years of service. Preceded in death by her parents, second daughter, sister, the loves in her life & their parents, & several close friends, Jean is survived by her children Sharon, Patricia, & William; Trish & Bill's half-sister, Jill, & their Aunt Cathy & Uncle Ric, & Uncle Jim; many step-children; several nieces & nephews; & numerous grandchildren, along with everyone's families. Jean has a host of friends, & she's dearly loved & will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Special thanks to Uncle Jim, Althea & Larry for their help with taking care of Jean in her latter years. A memorial tribute to Jeanie's life will be celebrated on May 11, 2019, at Harry A. Nauman & Son on Freeport Blvd. in Sacramento at 11:30am. Her ashes will be buried near her family in Yakima, WA on her birthday this Fall. God bless her precious soul, & may Jean forever rest in peace with her Savior, Jesus Christ, free as a bird, singing in a choir of angels!
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 5, 2019