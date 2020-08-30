Jean Chiyoko Kanemoto, 85, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. Jean was born in Denver, CO, on January 25, 1935, to Tsuuko and Henry Ashizawa. At age 7, while attending grade school in Cheyenne, WY.,Jean's life was forever changed by WWII. Jean and her family were imprisoned at Topaz War Relocation Center for approximately 3 years. Upon graduation from high school, Jean pursued a career in helping those in need. She received her nursing degree from St. Joseph's Hospital in Denver and a BSN degree from Holy Names University. Jean married Albert T. Kanemoto in Sacramento, CA in 1960 and together they raised 3 children, Carolyn, Frances, and Wayne. As a registered nurse, Jean worked a number of years at Mercy General Hospital and then transitioned to Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, where she was a P.M. shift supervisor. Prior to her retirement, Jean joined the CA Multipurpose Senior Services Program where she was a Nurse Case Manager. With her social worker teammate, Joe Ramos, they assessed clients to ensure they were medically stable and their healthcare needs were arranged. Jean was a very compassionate, patient, and caring individual who poured her loving spirit into retirement to lead and coordinate the Caregiving Ministry Group at the Sacramento Japanese United Methodist Church. For several years, Jean provided spiritual care and friendship to church members who were ill or isolated. During Jean's free time, she enjoyed golfing, Ikebana and line dancing. Jean's greatest passion however, was her family, both as a devoted mother and "Bachan". She was loving, nurturing and showered her family with kindness and generosity. She will be missed enormously. Jean is survived by her 3 children, Carolyn Foote, Frances (Gilbert) Archuleta, and Wayne (Tina) Kanemoto, 5 beloved granddaughters, Jordan Foote, Keilani and Makena Archuleta, Emiko and Kaya Kanemoto and 2 nephews, the Honorable Melvin Okamoto and Norman Okamoto, as well as several other relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Albert and sisters Teiko Okamoto and Eiko Ashizawa. A memorial service will be held at a future date, pending COVID-19 precautions.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store