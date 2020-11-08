Jean Corum

August 14, 1926 - October 10, 2020

Sacramento, California - Jean (Wolf) Corum passed away on October 10, 2020 in Sacramento, Ca. She was born on August 14, 1926 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Six months later after she was born, Jean moved with her mother Dorothy, father Oscar, and older sister Phyllis to California. Jean's father soon abandoned the family, and Dorothy did odd jobs to keep the rest of the family together. Later on Dorothy sought better employment in San Francisco, so from ages ten to thirteen, Jean was boarded out to several families, some good and some not so good.

During WWII, Jean and Phyllis became a singing duet with the USO. Jean was very close to Phyllis, who was on her way to becoming a recording artist. In 1946 at age 22, Phyllis was riding in a car with friends in the mountains. The car missed a curve and careened over a cliff before plunging 600 feet below. She was killed instantly. This tragic event severely affected Jean for the rest of her life.

Jean married her husband Richard in 1950. They loved to dance and both had many friends. Jean played golf, and Richard enjoyed target shooting. For many years they brought their children to Camp Sacramento.

In 1989, Richard passed away from cancer. Afterwards, Jean joined several clubs, in particular the Red Hat Ladies. She delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at Sutter Memorial Hospital in the gift shop. She enjoyed entertaining her extended family in her well kept home.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister, and her brother, Raymond. She leaves behind her son Steve and daughter Cindy, and five grandchildren — Sean, Joylynn, Scott, Julianne and Sarah Jean . She also leaves behind one great-grandson Atlas, two nephews Dave and Bob, a niece Lori, and her longtime friend, Velia Bergquest. An informal service was held by the family after her passing.





