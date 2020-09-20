Jean Duncan passed away peacefully at her home in Citrus Heights on September 11, 2020. She fought COPD and lung cancer for five years. Her loving husband, Jack of 66 years and her family were by her side. Jean was born in Ink, MO on January 8, 1938. Her family moved to CA when she was 8 years old. She was the oldest of eight children. McKinleyville grammar and Arcata High School were her alma maters. Jean and Jack married October 14, 1954. They have two loving children Pamala and Mark. Citrus Heights became their home town in 1957. Jean worked at Ken L Services, Reliable Pontiac and Suburban Ford prior to starting the family business, J & W Auto Wreckers, in 1981. Bookkeeping was her expertise. Jean was active in the Citrus Heights Chamber of Commerce and instrumental in the incorporation of Citrus Heights. Her passion for serving and presence around the community led to her often being referred to as Mrs. Citrus Heights. She was involved with the Auto Dismantlers Association and served on the Board of Directors for Hearts for Parks and the Sylvan Cemetery. Another one of her passions was Soroptimist International of Citrus Heights serving as President multiple times. Jean is survived by her husband Jack; daughter Pamala Groft (Dan), son Mark Duncan (Marie); grandchildren Samuel Groft, Sarah Groft Brooks (Nate), Neil, Savannah & Spencer Duncan; Great Grandchild Cad Brooks. In lieu of flowers Jean requested donations be made to Soroptimist International of Citrus Heights, 7250 Auburn Blvd. #190 Citrus Heights, CA 95610 in her memory. There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com
