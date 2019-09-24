Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Elaine (Robinson) Cole. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Sierra Hills Mortuary 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento , CA 95841 (916)-732-2020 Graveside service 11:00 AM East Lawn Sierra Hills Mortuary 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento , CA 95841 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Elaine (Robinson) Cole died Sept. 11, 2019 at the age of 93 at home in Benicia, California. She was surrounded by family caring for her in her last days at home. Jean was born Aug. 29, 1926, in Roseville, California. She graduated from Roseville High as Valedictorian. She graduated from the Air Force Nursing Academy and worked as a Registered Nurse at Mercy General Hospital taking care of premature babies and later in Orthopedics. She retired in 1988 but held her nursing certification for over 70 years. Jean was married for 49 years to Clyde Mason Cole Jr. living in Sacramento while raising their four children. Jean enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling, painting and volunteered at the Scottish Rite Children's Language Center in Sacramento. She liked scrap-booking her travels and photo memories of her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Cole-Lee and her husband, Matt, her daughter, Nanett Cole-Overholt and her husband Kurt, her grandchildren, Ralph Lee his wife, Kari Fisher and their children Andrew and Elizabeth, Loren Overholt, Adam Lee, Sarah Lee her husband, Isaac Ortiz and their son, Nathan, Laura Lee, and great- granddaughter, Sierra Lewis her husband, Anthony and their children Adrian and Josiah; her niece, Roxanne Robinson-Otlo and her husband, Paul, her nephew, Michael Robinson and his wife, Allison and their children, Jennifer and Amanda. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Cole, Jr., her daughter, Alana Cole, her parents, Alice Hayter-Robinson- Winget and Marian "Robbie" Robinson, and her brother, Marian "Bud" Robinson. Graveside services will be held on Sept. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at East Lawn Sierra Hills Memorial Park 5757 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, California. In lieu of flowers, Jean requested donations be sent to the Sacramento Scottish Rite Children Language Center at 6151 H Street, Sacramento, Ca 95819. Or their website:

Jean Elaine (Robinson) Cole died Sept. 11, 2019 at the age of 93 at home in Benicia, California. She was surrounded by family caring for her in her last days at home. Jean was born Aug. 29, 1926, in Roseville, California. She graduated from Roseville High as Valedictorian. She graduated from the Air Force Nursing Academy and worked as a Registered Nurse at Mercy General Hospital taking care of premature babies and later in Orthopedics. She retired in 1988 but held her nursing certification for over 70 years. Jean was married for 49 years to Clyde Mason Cole Jr. living in Sacramento while raising their four children. Jean enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling, painting and volunteered at the Scottish Rite Children's Language Center in Sacramento. She liked scrap-booking her travels and photo memories of her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Cole-Lee and her husband, Matt, her daughter, Nanett Cole-Overholt and her husband Kurt, her grandchildren, Ralph Lee his wife, Kari Fisher and their children Andrew and Elizabeth, Loren Overholt, Adam Lee, Sarah Lee her husband, Isaac Ortiz and their son, Nathan, Laura Lee, and great- granddaughter, Sierra Lewis her husband, Anthony and their children Adrian and Josiah; her niece, Roxanne Robinson-Otlo and her husband, Paul, her nephew, Michael Robinson and his wife, Allison and their children, Jennifer and Amanda. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Cole, Jr., her daughter, Alana Cole, her parents, Alice Hayter-Robinson- Winget and Marian "Robbie" Robinson, and her brother, Marian "Bud" Robinson. Graveside services will be held on Sept. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at East Lawn Sierra Hills Memorial Park 5757 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, California. In lieu of flowers, Jean requested donations be sent to the Sacramento Scottish Rite Children Language Center at 6151 H Street, Sacramento, Ca 95819. Or their website: www.ssrlc.org . The family wished to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Roberts, Cardiologist, and his staff at Sutter Hospital Sacramento, for their expert care and special talents in helping our mother at a critical time of her life. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close