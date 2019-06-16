Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Elizabeth (Francis) Lewis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Mother passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2019. She was born in San Francisco to Ernest and Ellen Francis on February 22, 1928 and moved to Sacramento as a child. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Cromwell Lewis and her only brother, David Francis. Jean is survived by her four daughters, Jan Cuccia (Jay), Cindy Starr (Rick), Allison Clemons (Tim), and Kristen Lepak (Jon). She is also survived by her four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Jean was a graduate of CK McClatchy High School and University of California, Berkeley. She taught in the San Juan School District for 3 years while obtaining her teaching credential from Sacramento State University. She enjoyed teaching elementary school before becoming a full-time mother. She was a member of the U.C. Women's Club, the Children's Home Guild, Los Amigos, KVIE Women's Association, Arden Arcade Inner Wheel, Tamarack Ski Club, and the Del Paso Country Club. She belonged to several bridge clubs and was a very accomplished player. She enjoyed swimming, golfing, skiiing, bowling, traveling and gardening. She was the glue that kept our family together and fostered the close relationships we all enjoy with our extended family to this day. A funeral will be held at Carmichael Presbyterian Church at 5645 Marconi Avenue on June 21st at 1:00 with a reception to follow.

