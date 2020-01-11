Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Gertrude (Palicke) Reetz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean was born in Chicago and grew up in Milwaukee. She graduated from Northwestern University. Upon hearing of a need for teachers in San Diego, Jean moved west. In an adult-ed Spanish class, she met Frank Reetz. They married on June 29th, 1957. Jean's foremost priority was the love and care of her family. She also volunteered to help set up libraries in 2 elementary schools and taught as a substitute teacher at Ponderosa and Oak Ridge High Schools. She volunteered with Frank at the Twin Lakes Food Bank, El Dorado Hills Friends of the Library, and in the Grace Quilters ministry at St. John's. Jean loved hiking and fishing. She had an amazing green thumb and could cultivate a new plant from just about any cutting. She was sensitive, compassionate, and self-sacrificing. She is predeceased by Frank and will be missed by sons John (Patty), Andrew (Erin), daughter Cathy (Jeff), 5 grandchildren, her sister Barbara, family, and many dear friends. A funeral will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 307 Montrose Dr. in Folsom on January 25th at 10:00 am.

