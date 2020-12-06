1/1
Jean Holmes
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Holmes
January 8, 1937 - November 13, 2020
Folsom, California - Born January 8, 1937, to Francis and Herman Sullivan. She was proceeded in death by her parents, sister, and two youngest brothers. She met and married the love of her life, Stanley Holmes on a dance room floor. The two were married in November 1966. She instantly became an Air Force wife, she and her children traveled to two different countries, and 3 states over 11 years, and lived on several different bases until Stan retired from the USAF in 1977. Jean had many interests including cooking, sewing, cake decorating, and working with children. She was a founding member of Cottage Way Christian church and served on several boards and committees, committed to helping others less fortunate. Her faith was strong and steady, even as she passed quietly on November 13th, 2020, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, daughters Suzanne (Max), and Nanette, her sons John (Kathy) and Mike (Mary). She had 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cottage Way Christian Church 2117 Cottage Way, Sacramento on December 12th, 2020 at 1:00. Flowers and donations may be made directly to Cottage Way Church


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Cottage Way Christian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved