Jean Holmes

January 8, 1937 - November 13, 2020

Folsom, California - Born January 8, 1937, to Francis and Herman Sullivan. She was proceeded in death by her parents, sister, and two youngest brothers. She met and married the love of her life, Stanley Holmes on a dance room floor. The two were married in November 1966. She instantly became an Air Force wife, she and her children traveled to two different countries, and 3 states over 11 years, and lived on several different bases until Stan retired from the USAF in 1977. Jean had many interests including cooking, sewing, cake decorating, and working with children. She was a founding member of Cottage Way Christian church and served on several boards and committees, committed to helping others less fortunate. Her faith was strong and steady, even as she passed quietly on November 13th, 2020, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, daughters Suzanne (Max), and Nanette, her sons John (Kathy) and Mike (Mary). She had 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cottage Way Christian Church 2117 Cottage Way, Sacramento on December 12th, 2020 at 1:00. Flowers and donations may be made directly to Cottage Way Church





