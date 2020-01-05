Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean M. Slayton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born Jean Margaret Darragh to Franklyn R. and Myrtle E. (nee Grainger) Darragh in Westwood, California, Jean attended schools in Sacramento, graduating from Sacramento High School in 1947. She attended college at Sacramento Junior College (now Sacramento City College) until her studies were interrupted by meeting and then marrying Lee E. Slayton, Jr. in 1948. Lee and Jean settled in Sacramento raising their three children. Jean went to work for the State of California in 1948 as a comptometer operator, rising through the ranks at the Board of Equalization until she became the chief cashier for the Board, often depositing millions of dollars daily, collected from sales tax revenue. She retired from the State in 1987. But retirement didn't slow her down. Jean and Lee were active in bowling, calling Country Club Lanes their home base. For years Jean collected the League money, and helped in organizing Club activities. They were also active RV'ers, traveling throughout the United States in their RV. They traveled solo and with other couples and groups. Jean and Lee were also "Jazz Nuts" participating in the Sacramento Jazz Jubilee for over 30 years. Jean organized the parking and collected all the fees for all the RV'ers that attended the event. The door to the Slayton RV was always open for anyone who wanted something to eat or drink. Additionally, Lee and Jean would host an annual New Year's Day breakfast for one and all. Lee made the cocktails, and Jean fed everyone a hearty meal, including serving her famous waffles. Jean also traveled with her daughters, visiting England, Canada, the Southwest, and the East Coast. She involved herself with family, and as her children's families grew, she encompassed all of them in her love. Her passions were traveling, family, music, theater, and reading. Jean enjoyed people and loved making new friends. She moved to Atria Senior Living Facility in 2017, where she lived very happily until her death. She leaves behind her children Dalean Colindres, Linda Slayton King, and David Slayton, grandchildren Jennifer Colindres, Katharine Smith (Jeremy Meier), Eric Harrold, Renee Smith and Lance Smith. Nieces and nephews include Glen Darragh, Cathy McCollum, Lynn Darragh, Ann Marie DeGovia, and her sister in law Gloria Darragh. Jean was predeceased by her husband Lee, brother Dale Darragh, and niece Joyce Hayhoe. She is also survived by numerous cousins. The family wishes to thank Deborah Sanders, Jean's caregiver for the last three years, as well as all the staff and residents at Atria for enveloping Jean in kindness. The family is having a Celebration of Life at Atria Senior Living Facility, El Camino Gardens, at 2426 Garfield Avenue on January 12 from 1pm to 4pm. All who knew Jean are welcome to come.

Born Jean Margaret Darragh to Franklyn R. and Myrtle E. (nee Grainger) Darragh in Westwood, California, Jean attended schools in Sacramento, graduating from Sacramento High School in 1947. She attended college at Sacramento Junior College (now Sacramento City College) until her studies were interrupted by meeting and then marrying Lee E. Slayton, Jr. in 1948. Lee and Jean settled in Sacramento raising their three children. Jean went to work for the State of California in 1948 as a comptometer operator, rising through the ranks at the Board of Equalization until she became the chief cashier for the Board, often depositing millions of dollars daily, collected from sales tax revenue. She retired from the State in 1987. But retirement didn't slow her down. Jean and Lee were active in bowling, calling Country Club Lanes their home base. For years Jean collected the League money, and helped in organizing Club activities. They were also active RV'ers, traveling throughout the United States in their RV. They traveled solo and with other couples and groups. Jean and Lee were also "Jazz Nuts" participating in the Sacramento Jazz Jubilee for over 30 years. Jean organized the parking and collected all the fees for all the RV'ers that attended the event. The door to the Slayton RV was always open for anyone who wanted something to eat or drink. Additionally, Lee and Jean would host an annual New Year's Day breakfast for one and all. Lee made the cocktails, and Jean fed everyone a hearty meal, including serving her famous waffles. Jean also traveled with her daughters, visiting England, Canada, the Southwest, and the East Coast. She involved herself with family, and as her children's families grew, she encompassed all of them in her love. Her passions were traveling, family, music, theater, and reading. Jean enjoyed people and loved making new friends. She moved to Atria Senior Living Facility in 2017, where she lived very happily until her death. She leaves behind her children Dalean Colindres, Linda Slayton King, and David Slayton, grandchildren Jennifer Colindres, Katharine Smith (Jeremy Meier), Eric Harrold, Renee Smith and Lance Smith. Nieces and nephews include Glen Darragh, Cathy McCollum, Lynn Darragh, Ann Marie DeGovia, and her sister in law Gloria Darragh. Jean was predeceased by her husband Lee, brother Dale Darragh, and niece Joyce Hayhoe. She is also survived by numerous cousins. The family wishes to thank Deborah Sanders, Jean's caregiver for the last three years, as well as all the staff and residents at Atria for enveloping Jean in kindness. The family is having a Celebration of Life at Atria Senior Living Facility, El Camino Gardens, at 2426 Garfield Avenue on January 12 from 1pm to 4pm. All who knew Jean are welcome to come. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close