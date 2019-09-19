Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Marie (Marogna) Grassi. View Sign Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean was born in Sacramento on June 10, 1926, passed on September 15, 2019 at the age of 93. Daughter of Andrew and Mary (Oreb) Marogna. She was married to her best friend Peter G. Grassi (deceased, May 2019) for over 72 years. She attended California Junior High school and CK McClatchy High School class of 1944. As a teenager she worked at Borden's Dairy scooping ice cream. Jean's proudest memory was of the original Torch Club bar her father, Andrew Marogna co-owned. The bar's first location was at 6th and J Streets in downtown Sacramento and is the oldest bar in Sacramento, opening immediately after the repeal of Prohibition. She loved to sew and do crafts throughout her life. She won a First place ribbon at the 1969 Sacramento County Fair for a handmade and beaded formal gown that she wore to the annual New Year's Eve party at the Elks Club . Jean was funny and witty and her favorite saying was "What do you think I am chopped liver?" She and Peter were very involved with the Elks Club #6, where she oversaw gambling bus trips to Reno for several years. She traveled, danced, played golf and Bingo with the many friends she made through the Elks Club. At the age of 88 Jean discovered a spinning class. The spin ladies were always wonderful to her and she truly enjoyed seeing them each week. She retired from the State of California and belonged to the Ameltha, Lujbica, United Slavoian and Croatian Clubs and Dante Club Auxiliary. She leaves behind her sister in law Mary Vogeli and her four children; Greg (Lois), Peter M., Susan Formanek (Roger) and Linda Chaney Beirne (Bill). Grandchildren; Angela Grassi Popoff (Ivan), Toni Grassi Enright (Dan), Peter A. Grassi (Corinna) , Rebecca Formanek Furman (Josh) and Blake Formanek, Kelly, Will, Stephen (Alyssa) and Michael Beirne. Great grandchildren; Viktor, Anna and Maksim Popoff, Michael, Kaitlyn and Colin Enright, Kaitlyn, Courtney and Kennedy Rouse, Candice, Lucy and Lily Grassi, Milo, Felix and Lucy Beirne. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families who she loved very much and always enjoyed seeing. You always made her feel special. She is preceded in death by her sister Bernice Keeler, son in law Michael H. Chaney, brother in laws; Bill Keeler, Bob Grassi (Babe), John Grassi and Lockwood Vogeli Visitation will be held at Gormley's Funeral Home on Friday, September 20th from 5 - 7 PM. Vigil to follow at 7 PM, 2015 Capitol Ave., Sacramento. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, on Monday, September 23rd at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Reception will follow services. Please make donations to the Christian Brothers High School Memorial Scholarship Fund, ALS Association (Lou Gehrig's Disease Foundation) in honor of Michael H. Chaney or a . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

