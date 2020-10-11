Jean Marie Trueblood Davies
October 18, 1926 - September 30, 2020
Sacramento, California - Jean Marie Trueblood Davies
Jean Davies passed into Heaven on September 30, 2020. She was 93 years old. Jean was a 4th generation Californian and was born in Sacramento to the late Henry and Della (Bond) Sebak. Jean was the widow of Allen Trueblood, with whom she shared 30 years of marriage before his death in 1979.
Jean had deep love and dedication to her family who affectionately knew her as Mimi. In 1986, she married Richard Davies and had years traveling the world with him and enjoying retired life. Her later years were spent at the Chateau at Rivers Edge, where, as throughout her life, she had many friends and admirers. Mimi was always one to sing or dance and played the piano beautifully. Her son Stephen devoted himself to his mother during this time, visiting her every day. Their bond was remarkable. When she peacefully left this earth she was in the arms of her son. This brings comfort to the whole family. Hers was a life of self- sacrifice and love. Her spirit will live on in all who loved her.
From her first marriage, Jean leaves her twin daughters, Elaine Meeks (Tim), Laura Brehm (Larry), and her son Stephen (Sally), sister Marilyn Cameron (Bob), niece Nancy Saber (John) and grandniece (Ashley); grandchildren Katie Johnston (Mark), Erin Erickson (George), Michael Trueblood, Danny Brehm, Libby Deatsch (Cameron), Allen Meeks (Sasha), Kevin Trueblood. She also leaves 5 great grandchildren, Jean is survived by her second husband Richard Davies and his children Karen, Brad and Blaine Davies and grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Allen Trueblood, sister in law, Mary Alice Trueblood, and her much loved nephew, Gary Cameron. A private family memorial will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, Leukemia Society
, Shriners Children's Hospital
or a charity of the donors choice
.