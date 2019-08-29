Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Marquess. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Berkeley, and raised in Santa Cruz. Jean Marquess was a popular English teacher in the Sacramento School District for over 35 years. He raised his family in Carmichael, CA and lived in the family home for 51 years. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Marquess and survived by his four children: Julie Schmitt of Ashland, OR, Mimi Warfel of San Jose, CA and his son Kevin and Tim Marquess of Carmichael, seven grandchildren and numerous children in the Sacramento area that he and his wife loved and helped to raise in a daycare in the family home. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and any contributions can be made to St. John Evangelist Catholic Church. Funeral mass to be held at 11am at St. John Evangelist Church at 5751 Locust Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608. Viewing starts at 10am Rosary to follow.

