Jean Olsen was born September 27, 1932 in Spirit Lake, Idaho and passed away October 8, 2019 after a long illness. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a sweet, gentle, loving soul who will be forever in our hearts. Survived by her husband John of 60 years and daughters Sheri, Diane, and Karen; Grandchildren, Shane, Josh (Nicole), Nicole (Treb), Lisa (Cliff), Andrea (Matthew), Brandon, Nicholas, and Kyler; Great grandchildren, Elliott, Jacob, Sydney, Landen, Sophie, Parker, TJ, Gabriella, Greta, and Leila. Proceeded in death by her parents Carrie and Connie Clark, and her siblings, Alvie, Velma, and Elaine. Visitation begins at East Lawn Chapel at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 17th. Service begins at 11:00 AM with burial immediately following at the same location, East Lawn Memorial Park,4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento. Reception to follow. We would like to thank Dr. Katherine Bisharat, Katie, and Chinway for their loving care.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019