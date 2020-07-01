Jean Orr Applegate 93 passed away on June 25, 2020. She was born is Sacramento July 21, 1926 at Sutter General Hospital to John Orr and Veda (Wood) Orr. A Fourth-generation Californian, she was raised on the family ranch West of Plymouth where her father was a County Supervisor. She attended the Willow Springs School, lone Elementary School and lone High School. In 1943, she moved to Sacramento with her parents and settled at 43rd and Folsom Blvd. She graduated from Sacramento High School in December 1943, attended Sacramento City Junior College and graduated from California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland. She went to work for John Breuners company, until she married Dr. David C. Applegate in 1958 and lived in Fair Oaks the remainder of her life. Survived by children John (Suzy), Kimberly (George) and Brenda (Michael) and four grandsons David, Andrew, Eric and Bryce. The family would also like to thank Sunrise of Fair Oaks assisted living center for their caring staff. No services are planned per her wishes. Donations can be made in her memory to the Amador Community Foundation c/o Willow springs school restoration fund, 571 S. State Hwy 49, Jackson Ca. 95642.



