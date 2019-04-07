Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Phulps. View Sign

Jean Phulps, age 90 of Carmichael, Ca, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born June 16, 1928, in Petaluma, the daughter of Fred and Helen Brush. She spent her early years in Westwood, Ca., then moved to Sacramento. She married the love of her life, Harry Phulps, in 1946 and together they celebrated 71 years of marriage before his passing in 2017. She worked in the dry cleaning business most of her adult life which contributed to her COPD. In retirement, Jean and Harry traveled full time for more than 25 years in their RV, making life long friends; rarely missing a casino and enjoying happy hour with their many friends. Jean will be remembered for the love she had for her family, her love of baking pies, cakes, cookies, and her rose gardens. She was a special sweet lady who left a mark on everyone who knew her. Jean is survived by her three children, Mike Phulps (Cherylnn), Randy Phulps (Lucy), Susan Huskey (Richard), six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Helen Brush, brother Gerald Brush and loving husband Harry Phulps. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Friday, April 12, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento with a reception to follow.

4701 Marysville Boulevard

Sacramento , CA 95838

