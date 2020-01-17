Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Reynolds. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Reynolds passed away peacefully at home on December 20th, 2019. Born September 13th in Oakland, California, her parents Sue (Karahadian) and Henry Alexander soon moved to Sacramento to raise their family. They settled in Land Park and Jean attended Crocker Elementary, California Jr. High, and CK McClatchy High School, eventually continuing on to Sacramento State College where she graduated with a California teaching credential. Jean married Dee Reynolds in 1971 and settled in the East Area. She continued to teach the primary grades at Fruitridge Elementary School for 46 years. As a teacher she was generous, kind, yet strict. She was alway concerned that her students learn discipline and responsibility that would serve them in their lives. Throughout her life Jean was attracted to color, for which she had an unerring sense,and visual harmony which was reflected in her personal clothing style and the ambiance and comfort of her home. Jean belonged to a number of charitable organizations and volunteered as a docent at the Crocker Art Museum. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Alexander of Sutter Creek, stepson Rory Reynolds, granddaughters Nicole Foster, Shelby Reynolds, and great grandson Wesson, all of Buckley, Washington, as well as numerous cousins and cherished friends. A Celebration of Life, or as Jean referred to it, an "Armenian/Irish wake"will be held in her honor later in the year. Donations in Jean's memory may be sent to the Crocker Art Museum education program, the SPCA, and Shriner's Childrens' Hospital or a .

Jean Reynolds passed away peacefully at home on December 20th, 2019. Born September 13th in Oakland, California, her parents Sue (Karahadian) and Henry Alexander soon moved to Sacramento to raise their family. They settled in Land Park and Jean attended Crocker Elementary, California Jr. High, and CK McClatchy High School, eventually continuing on to Sacramento State College where she graduated with a California teaching credential. Jean married Dee Reynolds in 1971 and settled in the East Area. She continued to teach the primary grades at Fruitridge Elementary School for 46 years. As a teacher she was generous, kind, yet strict. She was alway concerned that her students learn discipline and responsibility that would serve them in their lives. Throughout her life Jean was attracted to color, for which she had an unerring sense,and visual harmony which was reflected in her personal clothing style and the ambiance and comfort of her home. Jean belonged to a number of charitable organizations and volunteered as a docent at the Crocker Art Museum. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Alexander of Sutter Creek, stepson Rory Reynolds, granddaughters Nicole Foster, Shelby Reynolds, and great grandson Wesson, all of Buckley, Washington, as well as numerous cousins and cherished friends. A Celebration of Life, or as Jean referred to it, an "Armenian/Irish wake"will be held in her honor later in the year. Donations in Jean's memory may be sent to the Crocker Art Museum education program, the SPCA, and Shriner's Childrens' Hospital or a . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations