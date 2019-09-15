Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Severson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service Orangevale , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Severson died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday August 25. She was 87 years old. Velma Jean Hibbard was born on May 25, 1932 in Atascadero, California to Audrey and Marie Hibbard. Her brother Richard was born four years later. She loved growing up in Paso Robles, a small town where her dad ran an auto shop and her mom was the 4th grade teacher. She was a Camp Fire Girl and learned to love the outdoors as a child. She learned to play piano as a young girl and music was always a love of her life. After graduating from Paso Robles High in 1950, Jean moved to Stockton to attend the College of the Pacific for two years before transferring to San Jose State University. In her first year at San Jose, she met a young veteran, Glenn Severson who was also a student. They fell in love. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education and they got married on August 15, 1953. After the arrival of two kids and a short stint in Belmont, the family settled in San Jose, California in 1958 where the couple welcomed two more babies to the fold. In 1965, the family moved to Placentia in southern California for 9 years and then back to San Jose (Willow Glen) in 1974. While raising four children, she was involved with PTA, band boosters, music lessons, and attended hundreds of little league and softball games and concerts. In San Jose, she worked for several years as a teacher assistant for adults who were taking English as a second language.. She was proud that all four of her children earned college degrees. Jean and Glenn built a beautiful lake-side retirement home at Lake of the Pines in Auburn, California. Jean enjoyed a wonderful group of friends in Auburn, with dinner parties, golf, bunko, and book clubs. She loved hosting family events at the lake and enjoyed having her 11 grandchildren visit her often. She was a doting grandma, who built wonderful relationships with each of her grandkids. She loved to travel and enjoyed memorable trips to Hawaii, Australia, Western Europe, Asia, Nova Scotia and the Baltic nations. She sang in a community choir and spent hours at the piano with her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing listener who always made you feel like she had your back. It was just one of the things that made her a great wife, mother, grandma and friend. She will be sorely missed by her husband Glenn, her brother Richard Hibbard and his wife Sherry, son Ron and his wife Julie, daughter Jan Howard, son David and his wife Darcy, daughter Lori Dunn and her husband Michael, 11 grandchildren and her first great grandchild. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26 in Orangevale.

