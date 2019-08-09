Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Just days shy of commencing her tenth decade of life, Jean Hazel Cadwallader Thomas died peacefully at Eskaton in Carmichael. Born in Lakewood, Ohio, she spent her formative years in Avon Lake, often with her grandparents Louis and Teresa. Sadly, she lost her mother, Lucille, to cancer when she was a teenager. After her death, Jean helped raise her younger brother Richard Cadwallader until she left for college. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, then matriculated from "Mizzou," the University of Missouri, with a degree in early childhood education. Shortly after graduating, while visiting her father in Long Beach, her father's Cocker Spaniel became ill and she took the family pet to the vet in Downey. There, in all unlikely places, she met her future husband, Dr. Lloyd George Thomas and married him in the fall of 1951. They had three children in quick succession and she tended to her growing family. Summers often included road trips to Winnipeg, Manitoba in the family station wagon to visit family. Always a wonderful cook, she explored creative cuisines and embraced Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking". She and Lloyd travelled extensively, spending an entire year in Europe with their three young children, then traveling as a duo to the Caribbean, Asia, New Zealand and throughout Europe. They enjoyed a pleasant life with their longtime friends in Downey, California, while raising their three children. After the last chick left the nest, they moved (gleefully) to San Clemente where they golfed and enjoyed good wines to their hearts' content. They worked together in Lloyd's veterinary hospital for many years and volunteered in their community. After Lloyd died in 1995, Jean met Curt Zollner and ultimately moved to Auburn, California, with Curt. In Auburn, she went on motorcycle rides with Curt, enjoyed fine pinot noirs and Curt's abalone. She has been in Eskaton Village Carmichael for the past three years. Curt has been a constant companion. She leaves behind three children: Teresa, Randall (Marita) and Tina (Bill), five amazing grandchildren: Nick (SoRim), Libby, Lulu, Mary Claire and Sammy; two lovely great grandchildren: Juni and Ino and her brother Dick Cadwallader (Barbara). There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WIND Youth Services 815 S Street, Sacramento, 95811. The family wishes to thank the incredible staff at Eskaton including: Emilie, Teresita, Alexa, Doug and Laura and the amazing hospice nurses at Vitas including Hazel, Venus, Simon and Erlinda.

