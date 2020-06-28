Jean Wallace

Rancho Cordova, CA Jean was born into a large Basque family in 1930, in rural San Juaquin Count. As an adult she moved to Sacramento and too a job at Aerojet, where she met and married her husband of 52 years, George Wallace. Jean and George established a home in Rancho Cordova where they reaised 2 children and were members of the Cordova Neighborhood Church. Jean was an avid reader who loved word games, travel, friend and family. Jean was selfless & giving and was known for her positive attitude and sense of humor. Jean passed peacefully at home and will be greatly missed by friends and family. She was predeceased by husband George Wallace and son Harry Wallace. She is survived by her daughter and family: Nancy and Lee Hayes, Meredith, Raleigh and Mackenzie Hellwig, and Peter Avella. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.



