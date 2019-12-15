Jeanette Mader LaRocco died on December 11, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1920 in Waverly, Illinois, the daughter to Emma Dohrs and George Milton Mader. She graduated from Waverly Township High School, and the University of Illinois at Urbana, IL. She was a teacher, and savings and loan officer. She is survived by three sons, John B. (Christine) of Sacramento, California, Paul A. (Marilee) of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Joseph J Jr. of Sacramento, CA; two grandchildren, daughter and son of John & Chris, Lauren of Sacramento, CA, Jeffrey of Pensacola, FL; and one brother, George Mader of New Mexico. She was predeceased by husband, Joseph LaRocco of Chicago, IL. Donations may be made to Macular Degeneration at BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
No services will be held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 15, 2019