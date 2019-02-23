Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Meeker. View Sign

Jeanette was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Carl and Frieda Stein, and earned her BA degree in Home Economics at Oneonta State Teachers College. Later, she received an MA in Guidance and Counseling at the University of Michigan. In the mid-sixties, she accepted a position in San Francisco at the Shilling-McCormick Company. In 1968, she married Richard Meeker and moved to Salinas and then Fresno, CA, where her husband worked in radio and television. Relocating to Sacramento in the seventies, Jeanette and Dick made many friends, and she was hired in several administrative positions at Cal. State University, most notably in the Continuing Education Division. Until her husband's death in 2013, the couple traveled extensively, and Jeanette continued to do so until she became ill in 2018 and moved to the Carlton Retirement Living Complex in Sacramento, where she passed away. Among other memorable events in her life, friends pointed to jobs at Bloomingdale's in N.Y. and a stint as a Home Economics teacher at Hollywood High School. Jeanette is survived by her brother, Walter (Patricia); and nephew, Jeffrey (Devon); nieces, Valerie (Jeffrey) and Tedi; and several great-nieces and a great-nephew. Jeanette will join her husband's resting place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. A memorial gathering in Sacramento is being planned to take place later in the Spring.

