Jeanette Yvonne Schmidt, 94, of Sacramento, passed away on December 14, 2019, at Carlton Plaza Active Living, Fulton Avenue, Sacramento. She was born in Knoxville, Iowa on September 12, 1925 to George Washington and Nettie Smith. She moved to San Mateo, California, and then to Sacramento. She is survived by her husband, Karl Schmidt, niece Linda Brown of Yuba City, and several nieces and cousins. She was the pianist for the Community of Christ church, Sacramento. A memorial service will be held at the Community of Christ, 4044 Pasadena Avenue, Sacramento, on January 26 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020