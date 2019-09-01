Jeannie was born July 8, 1954. She lived in Midtown, Davis, Roseville and Arcata. She passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 with family and friends present. We honored her for 3 days and are grateful to our Doula in assisting us with our home service. Jeannie was preceded in death by her son, Joshua. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Ron and her children Max, Emily and Elizabeth, her sisters Theresa, Lisa, Susan and brother Eddie as well as 8 wonderful grandchildren. Jeannie was a Wife, Mother, Healthcare Practitioner (RN/PA) - a leader in the midwifery movement to humanize birthing. She was known for being clam, kind, happy, pondering, intelligent and in possession of a sarcastic sense of humor. Jeannie was compassionate and cared deeply for her family and friends. We will miss Jeannie. She faced the head winds of incredible physical challenges with grace, dignity and integrity. She showed us the way. If you wish to honor Jeannie's memory please give to the outstanding work of The Mercy Foundation Attn MS Achievement Center, 3400 Data Dr, Rancho Cordova 95670
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019