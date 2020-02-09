Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Anne Scallon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne Anne Scallon (Chambers) passed away peacefully at home in Citrus Heights, Calif. On Jan. 4, 2020. Jeanne was born Feb. 25, 1924 in Harrisburg, Pa., where she grew up with a sister and three brothers. She is survived by a brother, Robert Chambers of Kan. At age 20, Jeanne enlisted into the Army Air Corps to serve her country and aid the stateside efforts during WWII. Stationed in Fla., Jeanne met Garth L. Scallon at church choir practice. Within three months, they were married. The Scallons moved to Calif. after the war ended and attended college at UC Berkeley. In the early 1950s, the couple settled in Sacramento to start a family, which would welcome three children: Gary, Beth and Brian. Garth L. worked as an attorney while Jeanne was a homemaker. She enjoyed volunteering in various capacities for the Sacramento Children's Receiving Home, the Sacramento Tree Foundation, and as a newspaper editor. In 1974, Jeanne returned to college at Sac State to complete a degree in AB English. Jeanne was a devout Catholic who liked singing, poetry, camping, gardening, golf, playing bridge, and the family dogs. She was preceded in death by Garth L. in 2006. Jeanne is survived by her children Gary, Beth, Brian, grandchildren Jason, Garth A., Sharon, David, Anne, and great-grandson Kaden. A Celebration of Life will be held at Jeanne's longtime parish, St. John the Evangelist Church in Carmichael, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m.

