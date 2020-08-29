Babich, Jeanne "Jennie" Louise of Folsom passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 after a long and well-fought battle with ovarian cancer. Jennie was born in Sacramento on February 6, 1952, and she graduated from St. Francis High School. She had a long and arduous career as a court reporter initially working for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, and she finished her career reporting depositions in San Diego. She powered through reporting deposition upon deposition, and as a result she was able to enjoy the rewards of early retirement. Her favorite companion was her cat, "Kitty", who adopted Jennie several years ago even though Jennie played hard to get for a few days. Jennie finally acceded to Kitty's charms and became Jennie's roommate. Jennie had so many precious friends who were her constant companions throughout her cancer journey, and they were always around to cook, to clean, to massage her, and most importantly, to make her laugh. Everyone who knew Jennie was familiar with her dark sense of humor, her impeccable taste in clothing, art and design, and the intense love of her amazing garden which she found to be her happy place. "Exquisite" was her adjective of choice. Jennie's attention to detail was unsurpassed when it came to her home and garden. She could notice a speck of dust on the floor and it would be immediately vacuumed, and every plant and rock in her garden was precisely placed. She was a passionate physical trainer and a health aficionado. Jennie was an avid cyclist and spent many years riding with the Wheelmen of Sacramento. Her appreciation of wine was only surpassed by her ability to drink the same. Jennie was a generous and loving person. Her smile was contagious and always attracted a new friend and lifted the spirits of those around her. Her family and friends will miss her more than any words can say. Jennie is preceded in death by her father Dr. John M. Babich and nephew Jake Babich. She leaves behind her mother Dr. Marie E. Babich, her three sisters Marree, Judy and Maggie, brother Choo Choo, niece Emma, and nephews Grant and Aidan. A private memorial service will be held in her garden during the spring bloom of 2021. In lieu of flowers please donate generously to Sutter Health Hospice Care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store