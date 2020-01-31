Jeanne Elizabeth Johnson, a lifelong resident of Sacramento, passed away on January 6, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1920, the daughter of Glenn C. and Alta (Frick) Walker. After graduating from San Jose State College she embarked on a long and successful career as a teacher, starting in Ione, Amador County, and then spending over 30 years teaching in Sacramento at Crocker and Bowling Green Elementary Schools. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Glenn F. Walker. Her husband, Raymond Johnson, passed away in 2000. She leaves behind a niece, Sue Wagner of Williamsburg, VA and a nephew, Glenn Walker of Garland. Jeanne was a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Her last years were spent as a resident of Pioneer Towers, where she made a multitude of friends and influenced many people. A memorial was held for her at Pioneer Towers on January 10, 2020. No services are planned.

