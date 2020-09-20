Jeanne Elaine Bickford (Roloff) was born on January 18, 1938 in Waterloo, Iowa to Eleanor and John Roloff. She grew up in Redondo Beach, California, where she became Worthy Advisor in the Order of Rainbow Girls and graduated from Redondo Union High School. She attended Sacramento State University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration with a specialty of Computer Information Science. She graduated with high honors and with membership in Beta Gamma Sigma honors fraternity. Jeanne was employed by the State of California starting in the Department of General Services under contract to other state agencies as a Programmer for a duration of 13 years. Next, she spent 7 years at California Department of Transportation until she retired in 1997 as a Data Processing Manager II. Jeanne loved outdoor adventure. She kayaked, skied, hiked, backpacked, bicycled, snorkeled and rafted as often as possible. These activities were often combined with extensive foreign travel to a total of 36 countries. Her favorite adventures were rafting the Grand Canyon, snorkeling in the Galapagos, backpacking in the Sierra High Country and cruising to Antarctica. Other highlights were the exploration of the highlands of Papua New Guinea, a camping safari on the Serengeti Plains of Tanzania, and traveling throughout New Zealand. Jeanne was also an avid reader, knitter and bridge' player. Jeanne is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lee, their son Randy (Karen), son Jeff (Lorie) and grandsons - Brian (Hillary), Drake and Shane(zume). Step granddaughter Jessica Levy (Arik).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store