Jeanne Elizabeth Young Starnes, born September 20, 1920 in Atwater, California, has left this good earth on December 15, 2019. Jeanne was 99. She was born in Atwater and grew up in Merced where she worked at the Pine Cone Restaurant as a teenager. She married and moved several times before settling in Sacramento where she raised two children. Jeanne was a loyal employee of the California State Printing Plant where she worked for more than twenty years before retiring. Jeanne was an avid gardener, caring for her more than one-acre garden where several weddings were hosted over the years. Jeanne overcame obstacles in her life and was a role model for her family. Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Sondra Renwanz, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 20, 2019