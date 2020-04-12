Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne McGee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A brilliant star shot across the sky on March 30 when Jeanne McGee passed away at age 90 after a long illness. Born Jeanne Moss to William and Lila Moss in Washington DC, she was the second of four children. She was preceded in death by her sisters Audrey and Doris and her brother William as well as husbands Herman Martin Jr. and James McGee. Jeanne was the mother of six children: Jerry (Ramona), Terrye, Lynda (Carl), Aisha (Sam), Francine, Herman, ten grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and relatives. In addition to raising six children, Jeanne also had a fruitful career as a "Hidden Figure" in the federal government ending at McClellan AFB in 1980. Jeanne was a member of Sacramento's Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church and a former lead choir singer at Mt. Airy Baptist Church in Washington DC. After retirement, Jeanne attended Sacramento City and Sac State College, and in 1987 received her Masters of Social Work from CSUS at age 58. A community organizer and activist since her youth, Jeanne served on the Sacramento Human Rights Commission and volunteered at Project WEAVE and Terkensha North Area Mental Health. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother and a great block party organizer. Loving matriarch of her family, Jeanne was always joyful and full of life, she enjoyed reading, singing, poetry, travel, fishing and recording family history. Some of her children's fondest memories are of group songfests, where the old standards were always in fashion and we all knew the words. Her star now shines with her parents, sisters and brother and they are singing together again. A private burial will be held at Camellia Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Sacramento and a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. She will be dearly missed.

A brilliant star shot across the sky on March 30 when Jeanne McGee passed away at age 90 after a long illness. Born Jeanne Moss to William and Lila Moss in Washington DC, she was the second of four children. She was preceded in death by her sisters Audrey and Doris and her brother William as well as husbands Herman Martin Jr. and James McGee. Jeanne was the mother of six children: Jerry (Ramona), Terrye, Lynda (Carl), Aisha (Sam), Francine, Herman, ten grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and relatives. In addition to raising six children, Jeanne also had a fruitful career as a "Hidden Figure" in the federal government ending at McClellan AFB in 1980. Jeanne was a member of Sacramento's Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church and a former lead choir singer at Mt. Airy Baptist Church in Washington DC. After retirement, Jeanne attended Sacramento City and Sac State College, and in 1987 received her Masters of Social Work from CSUS at age 58. A community organizer and activist since her youth, Jeanne served on the Sacramento Human Rights Commission and volunteered at Project WEAVE and Terkensha North Area Mental Health. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother and a great block party organizer. Loving matriarch of her family, Jeanne was always joyful and full of life, she enjoyed reading, singing, poetry, travel, fishing and recording family history. Some of her children's fondest memories are of group songfests, where the old standards were always in fashion and we all knew the words. Her star now shines with her parents, sisters and brother and they are singing together again. A private burial will be held at Camellia Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Sacramento and a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. She will be dearly missed. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close