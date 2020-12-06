1/1
Jeannette Calderone
1934 - 2020
Jeannette Calderone
May 23, 1934 - October 18, 2020
Sacramento, California - Jeannette was born in Dickinson, North Dakota, and passed away in Sacramento, California. She was 86 years of age, and the loving wife of Julius G. Calderone for 60 years. Jeannette is survived by her sister Vivian Brice and a number of nieces and nephews. She received a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Education from Long Beach State University, and her Masters of Arts Degree in Education from California State University Sacramento. Jeannette taught at the Cameron Ranch Elementary School for 25 years. She was a gifted Watercolor Artist and received a number of awards for her paintings from Sacramento Fine Arts Center. Jeannette was a member of the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. No memorial is planned at this time.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
