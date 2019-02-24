Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette Hélène Croucher. View Sign

Jeannette Helene Croucher passed away gently and with grace in the very early hours of Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was 97 years old. Helene was French Canadian, born in Montreal, Canada on November 10, 1921 to Arthur and Jeannette Perron. She had two siblings, Florence Barry (Bernie) and Pierre Perron (Margaret). She attended McGill University and became a grade school teacher, a profession she loved. Many of her children and grandchildren followed in her footsteps, also becoming teachers. During the second world war, Helene met Peter Albert Croucher, a British Royal Air Force pilot who was training in Montreal. They met at a dance, fell in love and, not long after, Peter flew off to the war. When the war was over, Helene booked passage on a banana boat to England, where they were married. They lived in London and Helene taught at a boy's school. Later they moved to Montreal and finally to the United States. They both became American citizens after the birth of their first child and made homes for their growing family in North Carolina, Cleveland & Cincinnati, Ohio, and Millbrae, Lodi, Shingle Springs & Sacramento, California. After Peter's passing in 1995, Helene moved to Folsom where she could be close to two of her children. She leaves three children and their spouses: Carol Anne Clay (Michael), Louise Lynn Iverson (Stan), David John Croucher (Carol). Her eight grandchildren include Alexis, Heidi, Alexander, Kelsey, Cameron, Mackenzie, Matthew, Ryan and her two brand-new great-granddaughters are Ivy and Anais. Helene was a kind, generous and soft-spoken woman with great wit and empathy. She loved to joke and make silly fun, she cared deeply for her family, and she was always a sharp dresser. We were all in awe of her strength, determination, never-give-up attitude and her ability to always see the light in every single day. Even on her worst day she would say, it will be better tomorrow I'll feel better tomorrow. We are all happy to know that she is feeling better now, with God and in the loving arms of her Peter. Memorial service is planned for Friday, March 1 at 2:00 pm Journey Presbyterian Church, 450 Blue Ravine Road, Folsom California.

