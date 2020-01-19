Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette "Jan" Vecchio. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeannette "Jan" Vecchio of Roseville died December 17, 2019. She was born in Los Angeles on December 29, 1944, to Charles Allen and Geraldine Sundquest Allen. She was 74years old. Jan was raised in Tucson, AZ, where her lifelong passion for music was nurtured at Amphitheater High School. She returned to Tucson regularly for class reunions until the 50th reunion in 2012. She met William "Bill" Vecchio in Southern CA, where they married in 1966. They celebrated their 53 rd anniversary in April 2019. They moved to Roseville in 1989 from Saratoga, CA. In her new home, Jan was able to develop as a teacher, performer, and entertainer, complementing her sole proprietor business as a Certified Public Accountant. She sang professionally around the Sacramento area, and was in much demand. For 25 years, her costumed a capella caroling groups were a fixture of the Christmas season at shopping malls and holiday events. Jan was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Michael Allen. She is survived by her husband Bill, and her sister Diana Schrader of Sebastopol. Her departure leaves an enormous Jan-sized hole in the hearts of the many who loved her. Remerbences may be made to the .

Jeannette "Jan" Vecchio of Roseville died December 17, 2019. She was born in Los Angeles on December 29, 1944, to Charles Allen and Geraldine Sundquest Allen. She was 74years old. Jan was raised in Tucson, AZ, where her lifelong passion for music was nurtured at Amphitheater High School. She returned to Tucson regularly for class reunions until the 50th reunion in 2012. She met William "Bill" Vecchio in Southern CA, where they married in 1966. They celebrated their 53 rd anniversary in April 2019. They moved to Roseville in 1989 from Saratoga, CA. In her new home, Jan was able to develop as a teacher, performer, and entertainer, complementing her sole proprietor business as a Certified Public Accountant. She sang professionally around the Sacramento area, and was in much demand. For 25 years, her costumed a capella caroling groups were a fixture of the Christmas season at shopping malls and holiday events. Jan was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Michael Allen. She is survived by her husband Bill, and her sister Diana Schrader of Sebastopol. Her departure leaves an enormous Jan-sized hole in the hearts of the many who loved her. Remerbences may be made to the . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.