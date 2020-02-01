Jeannine Breese born in Poughkeepsie NY on 05/02/61 and passed away at home in Penryn CA on 01/22/20. She had been in hospice care. Jeannine competed in Sports Car Club of America events and won many trophies including a National Championship. She loved to travel and was a small business owner. She is survived by her husband Sean and children John, Clayton and Kimberlee and many friends who will miss her. A Celebration of Life is planned for February 22nd.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 1, 2020