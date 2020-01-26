Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jed Olaf Scully. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jed "Skip" Olaf Scully passed away peacefully in his Fair Oaks home on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born on July 27, 1931 in Paris, France, the first of five children of Frank and Alice Scully, Jed spent his youth primarily in Hollywood, California. Jed served as an ROTC commander in High School prior to joining the US Air Force. Between active duty and National Air Guard service, Jed spent 36 years in the Air Force, eventually reaching the rank of Brigadier General prior to retiring from the service. He attended UCLA and UCLA Law School, earning his Juris Doctorate in 1961. Jed dedicated the majority of his professional career to education holding a number of collegiate teaching and administration positions. He spent several years as Dean of Foreign Students UCLA and served both as Vice President of Student Affairs and Director of Clinical Legal education at Loyola University and its law school. Jed made the Sacramento area his home in 1979 when he was appointed as a Professor of Law at the University of Pacific's McGeorge School of Law. As a well-respected attorney and educator Jed remained involved in the Sacramento legal community until his passing. In addition to serving as the Chair of the Academic Council of the University of the Pacific he was also one of the founders of Sacramento's Kennedy Inn of Court. After serving over five decades in higher education he retired but remained an active member in the Kennedy Inn of Court and was a member of the Executive Committee of the University of Pacific's Emeriti Society. Jed is survived by his wife of over 40 years Glendalee "Glee" Scully. Jed and Glee have seven children, Patrick, Andrew, Suzanne, Greg, Gavin, Sean and Zachary. Jed was predeceased by his son Michael. He is grandfather of 10 grandchildren, (with two more to be born in 2020). After retirement, Jed and Glee spent a part of each year in Montigny, France where they enjoyed many happy times with close French friends and American visitors, traveling and enjoying the historic French countryside. Jed was an active member of Divine Savior Catholic Church in Orangevale, California. Jed was known for his warm sense of humor, booming laugh, sharp intellect, erudite insightful essays, deep love for his family, friends, and a lifetime commitment to teaching and mentoring generations of law students. He will be missed each and every day by those who were blessed enough to be part of his life. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 9079 Greenback Lane, Orangevale, California. A luncheon reception will follow. In lieu of flowers a donation in Jed's memory may be made to the McGeorge School of Law in Memory of Jed Scully. More information can be found at

