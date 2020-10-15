1/
Jeff Clark
1963 - 2020
Jeff Clark
May 1, 1963 - September 17, 2020
Granite Bay, California - Jeff Clark passed away unexpectedly September 17, 2020 at his home in Granite Bay, Ca. He was preceded in death by his father Paul G Clark and his brother Marc Clark. Jeff is survived by his mother Deanna Clark, brother Jay Clark and his niece Shelby Clark. Jeff also leaves behind his fiancé Autumn Lowery her children Hannah and Malinnah and her grandchildren Axle and Kinsey. Jeff was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held today October 15th at noon at Mt Vernon.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mt Vernon
