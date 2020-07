Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffery Ryan Bonilla was born 5/6/1988 to Michael Bonilla & Christine (Dunn) Bonilla in sacramento ca. Jeff is survived by his older brother Robert Bonilla, grandparents Pat & Dave Hill, aunt Mella Tetreault, & Bob & Georgeanne Lewis & numerous family & friends.Jeff loved spending time with family & friends at lake Berryessa. He will be deeply missed & forever remembered.



