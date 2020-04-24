Jeffrey "Jeff", "JB" Boderman died on Apr. 16, 2020 at the age of 62 in Roseville, CA. He was born on Aug. 25, 1957 to Duane and Mary J. Boderman in Waterloo, IA. Jeff graduated from Foothill High School in 1976 where he met his soulmate, Audrey. They married in 1980 and raised their daughters in Loomis. Jeff was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. He is survived by wife, Audrey, daughters, Sabrina and Molly and grandkids, Brooklyn, Alexis, Nikki, Ellie and Colton. Jeff had a heart of gold and worked hard all his life. He had many friends and considered them family. No memorial is possible at this time. Contributions to the American Diabetes Assoc. in his name is appreciated.

