Born in San Francisco, California July 15, 1951, Passed away unexpectedly September 13, 2020 in Sacramento. Jeff was raised in Mission San Jose, CA where he graduated from Mission High in 1969. He received his undergrad at UOP in 1973. He received his DDS degree at UOP Dental School in 1977 and his post graduate in Prosthodontics from UCSF in 1983. He had a very successful dental practice in Sacramento for 43 years. Jeff was a mentor to many dentists throughout his career and loved to share his passion and expertise with others. He was a proud member of the American Academy of Restorative Dentistry as well as the ADA, CDA, SDDS, TKO, OKU and the American College of Prosthodontists. He was devoted to his family and loved his 3 grandkids immensely. Jeff enjoyed golf (member of Del Paso Country Club), passionate Chargers fan, cycling, fishing, music and dancing. He would spend his free time studying dental journals and working at his lab bench. He had an infectious laugh and the most generous heart. Jeff is survived by his daughter Gillian (Michael Simmons) Shelby (8), Nixon (5), Daughter Erika (Patrick Nelle) Marlow (1), wife of 39 years, Krista Hooper, brother Steven Vernon and Sisters Bonnie Bowen and Barbara Walton. He is predeceased by his parents Gregge and Jean Vernon. Due to Covd19, a private ceremony will be held. Arrangements by W. F. Gormley & Sons, Funeral Directors Since 1897.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store