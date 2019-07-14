On July 7, 2019 Our Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend was called home to god after a hell of a fight. Jeffrey Dale Haddix (Goober) said his goodbye to all his loved ones at the age of 61. Born to Fredrick Haddix and Nora Rosenthal in Sacramento. He leaves behind his wife Mary, 3 daughters Jessica, Katie, and Melissa, as well as Lewis and Cynthia. Also he leaves behind his grandbabies that he loved so much. For many years he loved to race his mopar at Sacramento Raceway, where he won many trophies. He worked at the Four Oaks Liquor Store for over 35 years, he also enjoyed working as a mechanic on the side. When we think of Jeff we know this isn't goodbye, but until we see you again. Please come and join his family for a celebration of life Aug. 17th @12:00 810 Oak Lane Rio Linda, CA, 95673
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019