Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Dale Haddix. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On July 7, 2019 Our Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend was called home to god after a hell of a fight. Jeffrey Dale Haddix (Goober) said his goodbye to all his loved ones at the age of 61. Born to Fredrick Haddix and Nora Rosenthal in Sacramento. He leaves behind his wife Mary, 3 daughters Jessica, Katie, and Melissa, as well as Lewis and Cynthia. Also he leaves behind his grandbabies that he loved so much. For many years he loved to race his mopar at Sacramento Raceway, where he won many trophies. He worked at the Four Oaks Liquor Store for over 35 years, he also enjoyed working as a mechanic on the side. When we think of Jeff we know this isn't goodbye, but until we see you again. Please come and join his family for a celebration of life Aug. 17th @12:00 810 Oak Lane Rio Linda, CA, 95673

On July 7, 2019 Our Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend was called home to god after a hell of a fight. Jeffrey Dale Haddix (Goober) said his goodbye to all his loved ones at the age of 61. Born to Fredrick Haddix and Nora Rosenthal in Sacramento. He leaves behind his wife Mary, 3 daughters Jessica, Katie, and Melissa, as well as Lewis and Cynthia. Also he leaves behind his grandbabies that he loved so much. For many years he loved to race his mopar at Sacramento Raceway, where he won many trophies. He worked at the Four Oaks Liquor Store for over 35 years, he also enjoyed working as a mechanic on the side. When we think of Jeff we know this isn't goodbye, but until we see you again. Please come and join his family for a celebration of life Aug. 17th @12:00 810 Oak Lane Rio Linda, CA, 95673 Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close