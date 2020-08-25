Jeffrey Brown died unexpectedly at the age of 63 on August 16th 2020 in Roseville, CA. He was born June 30th, 1957 in Los Angeles, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Hollis and Helen Brown. Jeff leaves behind his loving wife of 31 years Yvonne, and sons Dusty Brown (Erica) and Chris Perry (Beth). Jeff graduated in 1975 from San Juan High in 1975 and chose a career in finance. He was employed by various credit unions and mortgage companies in the area. There will be a viewing on Thursday August 27th at Lambert Funeral Home in Roseville from 4pm to 8pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private burial service on Friday August 28th at Roseville Cemetery at 9am. Following the service the family would like to invite everyone who knew Jeff to a casual Open House at his home in Roseville from 10am to 4pm. If you would like to leave a message or photo for the families Memory Book please go to lambertfuneral.com
.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 25, 2020.