On Friday, May 29, 2020, Jeffrey Laquaglia, passed away at the age of 69. Jeff was born on May 17, 1951 in Sacramento, CA to Nicolai Laquaglia and Carol Wycoff. He was passionate about staying active and working hard. He worked many jobs including, educator and truck driver. He enjoyed hiking, biking, swimming, and riding motorcycles. He was known for his strength, discipline, and constant efforts to improve himself and those around him. He is survived by his significant other, Sachi Sutton, his sister, Karen Olson, his brother, Nicolai Laquaglia, his son, Ryan Laquaglia, and several cousins. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Crystal Peak Cemetery at 445 Dog Valley Rd, Verdi, NV. Donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to the American Diabetes Association.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 5, 2020.
