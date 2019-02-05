Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Raymond Crone. View Sign

Jeffrey Crone was born at French Hospital in San Francisco, California. The youngest of eight children, he attended Star of the Sea Catholic School in San Francisco and Castlemont High School in Oakland. After high school he worked as a tooling pattern maker before joining the US Army. He was stationed in Japan where he served as a cartographer. After returning from his military service he attended Oakland Junior College, later moving to San Jose to attend San Jose State University where he earned his bachelor of arts degree in Business Administration in 1961. He married Kathleen Diane Eslinger at St. Bernard's Church in Oakland, and moved to Sacramento with his wife and their newborn daughter to begin a career as a real estate appraiser for the State of California. His career afforded him the ability to travel throughout California, valuing properties to be purchased with the goal of conserving and protecting the wild lands of the Golden State for future generations. As a conservationist, Jeffrey was comfortable in the outdoors and spent as much time as possible camping and fishing with his growing family. After more than 20 years working for the State, he started his own successful business working as an independent appraiser. He strongly believed in volunteering and was a member and officer of the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers, a scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts and a court appointed special advocate (CASA). He enjoyed working around the house and the garden. Jeffrey returned to work for the State for a short time before retiring. In retirement, he stayed active and travelled with his wife throughout California and the world, including Ireland, Panama, Alaska, and Hawaii among other places. Japan was a particular highlight of his travels, where he was able to revisit the places he lived while serving in the Army and share with his wife the places that meant so much to him. Jeffrey is survived by Kathleen his wife of 58 years, his eldest daughter Elizabeth (Gary) Garcia, two sons, David (Mara) Crone and Tim Crone, and his six grandchildren, Patrick, Andrea and Kevin Garcia, James and Andrew Harris, and Douglas Crone. Jeffrey is also survived by his 99-year-old brother John Crone. He is preceded in death by his daughter Susan Crone Harris. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the California State Parks Foundation. Funeral Mass will be Thursday February 7, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Sacramento with a reception to follow at the Turn Verein Banquet Hall. Private burial will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Sacramento.

