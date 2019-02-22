Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey "Jeff" Robinson. View Sign

Jeffrey (Jeff) Robinson was born 10/31/56 and entered into rest on February 1, 2019 at his home in Auburn, Ca. Jeff is survived by his two children, Blake and Kara (Garret), his granddaughter, Madison, his partner, Sherri, his mother, Neva, his brothers, Travis, Stan (Adele), Rick (Paula), and multiple nieces /nephew. He is preceded in death by his father, Elmo, and his brothers, Covie and Ron. Jeff was a man of many trades, but spent most of his life as a locksmith. He enjoyed playing music, writing poems, and best of all, riding his Harley on bright and sunny days where he could ride freely with the wind upon his face. He will be remembered for his wisdom, sarcastic humor, play on words, charisma, talents, charm, and laughter. He was loved by many, and will be deeply missed. The smell of leather and Polo cologne will forever evoke unforgettable memories of Jeff. Until we met again on the other side....

