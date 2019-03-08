Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey VanWert. View Sign

Jeffrey was born in Oakland, California, October 1, 1957 and died February 19, 2019 from cancer. His family moved to Sacramento in 1960, where he attended school. Jeffrey was in the U S Marines for 6 years and worked as plumber for most of his adult life. Jeffrey is survived by his Mother: Janet Van Wert, Children: Jeffrey Van Wert Jr. and Landon Van Wert, his Siblings: William Van Wert (wife Molly), Robert Van Wert (wife Huong), Elizabeth Lonnquist (husband Keith) and James Van Wert (his twin), Nieces and nephews: Eryn(Ryan), Kenn (Emily) and Andrew Lonnquist (wife Darcy) along with many cousins. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Van Wert, grandparents and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of his life will be held at the family home on March 9, 1pm to 4 pm.

