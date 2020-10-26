Jeff was an amazing guy. He joined our team as a Manager and even though he was only with the company for a few months he made a HUGE impact. The relationships he built were genuine and he was making positive changes within his team. His employees looked up to him and actually felt like they were mentored; that is hard to establish in such a short time.
Our condolences go out to Rose and the kids, he talked about you all on a regular basis.
Jeff will be missed and please remember that he made a difference, positively impacted my life forever!
