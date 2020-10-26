Jeffrey White

June 18, 1965 - October 17, 2020

Sacramento, California - Jeffrey Stuart White passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020. He was born in Derry, NH, the son of Robert and Evelyn White on June 18, 1965. Jeff grew up in Orange, MA graduating from Mahar Regional High, Class of '83. He enjoyed playing the drums and loved hunting and fishing with his dad. Jeff was a talented carpenter inspired from his father's work. He enjoyed Karaoke and country music. Jeff leaves behind his wife, Rosita White, brother Jay White, Son Michael White, Step-Son Brian Uhuad, Daughters Jennifer Sinden and Laura White, Step-Daughter Rona Mercado and Granddaughter Zoey Olivia Sinden. The family is planning a memorial service at later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store