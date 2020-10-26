1/1
Jeffrey White
1965 - 2020
Jeffrey White
June 18, 1965 - October 17, 2020
Sacramento, California - Jeffrey Stuart White passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020. He was born in Derry, NH, the son of Robert and Evelyn White on June 18, 1965. Jeff grew up in Orange, MA graduating from Mahar Regional High, Class of '83. He enjoyed playing the drums and loved hunting and fishing with his dad. Jeff was a talented carpenter inspired from his father's work. He enjoyed Karaoke and country music. Jeff leaves behind his wife, Rosita White, brother Jay White, Son Michael White, Step-Son Brian Uhuad, Daughters Jennifer Sinden and Laura White, Step-Daughter Rona Mercado and Granddaughter Zoey Olivia Sinden. The family is planning a memorial service at later date.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Memories & Condolences
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
Jeff was an amazing guy. He joined our team as a Manager and even though he was only with the company for a few months he made a HUGE impact. The relationships he built were genuine and he was making positive changes within his team. His employees looked up to him and actually felt like they were mentored; that is hard to establish in such a short time.

Our condolences go out to Rose and the kids, he talked about you all on a regular basis.

Jeff will be missed and please remember that he made a difference, positively impacted my life forever!
October 23, 2020
Shocked and saddened. Jeff will be missed by many. I hope you found peace, Jeff.
October 23, 2020
Jeff worked for a relatively short time at NTT (formerly RagingWire), but in that short time made a big difference. His put his experience, intelligence, and management skills to use immediately to help move our business ahead and to develop his team. We are blessed to have had the benefit of the time he spent with us, both personally and professionally, and to enjoy the lasting benefit of the work that he did and the groundwork that he laid. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and the many coworkers he touched in his career.
October 23, 2020
Jeff was our new hire (manager) at NTT for the CFOps department. I had the pleasure of meeting Jeff during a client rack delivery and deployment and his demeanor, personality and genuine sincerity was so refreshing and welcomed. Later on I had the opportunity to talk with him to allow us to get to know each other a little more. Again, his personality was one of ease and sincerity which made it easy to feel comfortable around. I will truly MISS his presence and professionalism in the work place. May he RIP and my thoughts and prayers go out to his loved one's, fellow coworkers and friend's.
October 23, 2020
Condolences to Jeff's family. Jeff White was a dynamic guy. We worked together years ago.
October 21, 2020
Great guy will sadly be missed. Although I have not seen Jeff for years we still communicated online. Rose and the Kids, very sorry for your loss. Coworker with Jeff back at Lake Road.
Tony Paradis

Plainfield Ct
