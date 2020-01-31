Jeni Eve Berger, age 95, a long-time resident of Land Park in Sacramento, California, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, with her daughter Lesley by her side. Jeni ("Jenny Martinis") was a graduate of McClatchy High School, Class of 1942. Jeni was an accomplished business woman, having owned and operated an antique store in the late 60s and early 70s. She then went on to a successful career in residential real estate that lasted for more than 30 years, the majority of which was spent working with Coldwell Banker. Jeni is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, John ("Jack") Berger who passed in 2004, and her sister-in-law and best friend Anne Martinis. She is survived by her daughters Lesley Berger of Truckee and Dale Barden of Sacramento, and her brother Anthony ("Tony") Martinis of Sacramento. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm on Thursday, February 6, at George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers at 2691 Riverside Blvd. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a memorial contribution to the -Northern California, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817, in the name of John and Jeni Berger.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 31, 2020