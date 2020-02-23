Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jenner Timothy Chapman. View Sign Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513 Send Flowers Obituary

Jenner Timothy Chapman passed away in El Dorado County in a heartbreaking accident, on January 01, 2020, aged 23. Jenner is survived by his beloved parents Suzanne Kilmer M.D. and Timothy Chapman. Jenner is also survived by his sisters Taryn Kilmer M.D., Makenna Chapman, beloved girlfriend Madeleine Brown and his loving extended family. Born in Sacramento, California Jenner attended Chapman University film school, was an entrepreneur and worked in Los Angeles in photographic, music, and video production. Jenner's huge heart and brilliant mind combined with his wildly creative abilities built his amazing larger than life spirit. We were all truly blessed with his presence and impact on our lives. He will be more than missed as nothing will be the same without him, but he will in many ways be with us forever. He stepped peacefully from this world into the next, leaving a void but his memories and character will never be forgotten We will be celebrating Jenner's life and we will share stories and love at the Sawyer Hotel on February 29, 2020 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. He was a rare kind of person and it is only fitting to celebrate him on the rarest day, leap day. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jenner Chapman Fund. The fund will be used to support causes close to Jenner's heart that may include but not limited to underprivileged and disabled children having access to music, visual arts, outdoor activities and education. All contributions will be made in accordance with non-profit 501-C (3) rulings. Visit the following link to donate to the Jenner Chapman Fund,

