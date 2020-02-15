Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie Kleary. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Sierra Hills Mortuary 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento , CA 95841 (916)-732-2020 Funeral service 10:00 AM Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 600 Alhambra Blvd Sacramento , CA View Map Burial 2:00 PM East Lawn Mortuary 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jennie Kleary, 89 passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 surrounded by her family in Folsom California. Born December 23, 1930 in Arlington, MA. She was the daughter of the late George and Demetra (Georgakopoulos) Kotros. She was a loving sister to the late Theofan Kotros of Bellingham, MA. And Christo Kotros of Lincoln, RI. Jennie is survived by her adoring husband of 70 years, Peter Kleary. She is survived by her beloved children; Nick, Jim, Gail and Donny. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Athena and Mike Kleary (Diana) and four beautiful great grandchildren, Sophia, Lucette, Evelyn and Theodore. Jennie worked many years for Kleary Masonry and was active in the Greek Community. She also loved to travel, paint, and entertain her family and friends. She will be missed beyond words, while remembered most for her kind heart and her smile. The family of Jennie would like to give our sincerest thanks to Hospice and Compassionate Senior Care Facility for their ongoing care and support that Jennie received in her final days. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Wednesday, February 19th at 10am, located at 600 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95816. Burial will follow at 2pm, located at East Lawn Mortuary 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento, CA 95841

